India strongly objects Singapore PM's remarks on Indian lawmakers

India on Thursday expressed a strong objection to the comments made by the Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Speaking on democracy, Loong said almost half of the lawmakers in Lok Sabha have criminal charges pending against them and suggesting a decline in the country's democratic polity from "Nehru's India," people familiar with the development said.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday reached out to the High Commissioner of Singapore to India, Simon Wong over the remarks made by the Prime Minister of Singapore during a parliamentary debate.

"The remarks by the prime minister of Singapore were uncalled for. We are taking up the matter with the Singaporean side," said one of the people cited above.

The Singaporean prime minister in his speech talked about need for lawmakers with integrity in a democratic system, Lee referred to both India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and members of the Lok Sabha while participating in a debate in Singapore’s Parliament on Tuesday on a former lawmaker found guilty of abuse of privilege for lying in the House twice last year, the Hindustan Times reported.

"The leaders, who fought for and won independence, are often exceptional individuals of great courage, immense culture, and outstanding ability. They came through the crucible of fire and emerged as leaders of men and nations. They are the David BenGurions, the Jawaharlal Nehrus, and we have our own too," he said.

“Many political systems today would be quite unrecognisable to their founding leaders. Ben-Gurion's Israel has morphed into one which can barely form a government, despite four general elections in two years. Meanwhile, a stream of senior politicians and officials in Israel face a litany of criminal charges, some have gone to jail," he said.

"While Nehru's India has become one where, according to media reports, almost half the MPs in the Lok Sabha have criminal charges pending against them, including charges of rape and murder. Though it is also said that many of these allegations are politically motivated," Lee said.

"What is to prevent Singapore from going down the same road? Nothing. We are not intrinsically smarter or more virtuous than other countries. Modern Singapore does not come born with a fail-safe mechanism," he added.

Lee insisted that each succeeding generation must protect and build upon the system that Singapore has inherited.

(With inputs from agencies)

