India studies how to tackle monkeypox

“India is doing robust surveillance and keeping a strong vigil. WHO advisory recommending smallpox vaccine for monkey pox will act as a guidance for us. The ministry of health’s immunization department will take a cognizance of it whether smallpox vaccine is really required or not because we do not have any confirmed monkeypox case in India," said Dr Panda. “We need to understand the disease transmission, how much the severity is, and other relevant epidemiological information. And then only the decision will be taken on the basis of scientific evidence."