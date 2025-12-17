India summons Bangladesh High Commissioner over Hasnat Abdullah's ‘Seven Sisters’ remark

India on Wednesday summoned Bangladesh’s High Commissioner M Riaz Hamidullah to convey serious concerns over the security of the Indian High Commission in Dhaka after a threat was received, underscoring heightened diplomatic unease amid recent inflammatory rhetoric by a Bangladeshi political leader.

Why did India summon the Bangladesh High Commissioner? The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) called in the High Commissioner to formally raise New Delhi’s concerns following a security threat to its diplomatic mission in Dhaka.

The démarche reflects India’s expectation that host authorities ensure the safety of diplomatic premises in accordance with international obligations.

How are recent political remarks linked to the summons? The summons came against the backdrop of sharp anti-India comments by Hasnat Abdullah, a leader of Bangladesh’s National Citizen Party (NCP). In a public address, Abdullah threatened to isolate India’s northeastern region—often referred to as the Seven Sisters—and suggested providing refuge to separatist groups if Bangladesh were to be destabilised.

Abdullah is known for his strong anti-India stance, and his remarks have been viewed in New Delhi as provocative and destabilising.

What did the Bangladesh High Commissioner say about bilateral ties? Earlier, during Bangladesh’s Victory Day celebrations at the Embassy of Bangladesh in New Delhi, High Commissioner Hamidullah struck a conciliatory note, emphasising the importance of the bilateral relationship. He highlighted Bangladesh’s demographic dividend and the shared interests underpinning ties with India.

He said, “The whole of Bangladesh, and all of us, are committed to fulfilling the aspirations of our people, especially the younger generation. We have a very young demography... We believe our relationship with India is in our shared interest. We have mutual interdependence... We are fully focused on prosperity, peace, and security in the region.”

How did India mark Bangladesh’s Victory Day? External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar extended greetings to Bangladesh on the occasion. In a post on X, he said, “Greetings to Foreign Affairs Adviser Mohammad Touhid Hossain, the Interim Government and the people of Bangladesh on Bijoy Dibosh.”

The commemorations also featured reciprocal participation by veterans and serving officers.

The High Commission of India in Bangladesh said that, on the 54th anniversary of the Liberation War, eight valiant Muktijoddhas and two serving officers of the Bangladesh Armed Forces arrived in India on 14 December 2025 to attend Vijay Diwas events in Kolkata. Likewise, eight Indian war veterans and two serving officers reached Dhaka on 15 December 2025 to participate in Victory Day celebrations.

What does this mean for India–Bangladesh relations? While the security concerns and political rhetoric have introduced friction, both sides have publicly reiterated the value of cooperation, stability and regional security. The coming days are likely to see continued diplomatic engagement as New Delhi seeks assurances on mission security and Dhaka balances domestic politics with the management of a crucial bilateral partnership.

“We will shelter separatist and anti-India forces and then we will sever the seven sisters from India," Abdullah said, drawing loud cheers from sections of the audience. “I want to make it clear to India that if you provide shelter to forces that do not respect Bangladesh’s sovereignty, potential, voting rights, and human rights, Bangladesh will respond."