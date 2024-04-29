'Pro-Khalistan' slogans during PM Trudeau's speech: India summons Canadian envoy, says ‘space given to separatism…’
At the Khalsa Day Celebrations that took place in Toronto, loud chants of pro-Khalistan slogans were seen being raised in the presence of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as well as opposition leader Pierre Poilievre.
India government summoned the Canadian Deputy High Commissioner on Monday to the Ministry of External Affairs with regard to the raising of separatist slogans on ‘Khalistan’ at an event which was being personally addressed by the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau.