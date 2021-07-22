India supports govt & people of Afghanistan to ensure peace

“This involves two other countries namely Afghanistan and Pakistan, and usually we would not comment on it. However, since the Interior Minister of Pakistan has dragged India into it, I would only like to say that even by their standards, Pakistan’s denial of the victim’s account is stooping to a new low," Bagchi said. He was referring to reported remarks by Pakistan interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed earlier this week, accusing Afghanistan and India of "distorting" the facts related to the kidnapping. Media reports quoted Rashid as saying that the incident was part of a series of attempts to defame and destabilise Pakistan.