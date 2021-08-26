India on Thursday will ink the largest-ever infrastructure project in the Maldives.

Sunjay Sudhir, Indian High Commissioner to the Maldives said that Mumbai-based construction and engineering company AFCONS and Government of Maldives will sign infrastructure project for the Greater Malé Connectivity Project(GMCP) on August 26.

"The Greater Malé Connectivity Project (GMCP) is concrete proof that India is a robust development partner of the Maldives in addition to being the first responder in times of any emergency in the Maldives," Sudhir said.

Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla, Indian ambassador Sunjay Sudhir and four Maldivian ministers will attend the signing ceremony today.

"GMCP is not only the biggest project India is doing in the Maldives but also the biggest infrastructure project in the Maldives overall. This iconic project will give a major boost to the Maldivian economy," Sudhir added.

View Full Image Maldives: Greater Malé Connectivity Project (GMCP)

The 6.7 km Greater Malé Connectivity Project (GMCP) will be the largest civilian infrastructure project in the Maldives, connecting Malé with three neighbouring islands -- Villingili, Gulhifahu and Thilafushi, officials said.

The project will be bigger than Sinamalé Bridge that was built under Chinese assistance. The Sinamalé Bridge is 1.4-kilometre-long. It connects Malé with Hulhule’ and Hulhumalé and was completed in 2018.

India will fund the implementation of the Greater Malé Connectivity Project through a $ 400 million Line of Credit and $ 100 million grant.

View Full Image Maldives: Greater Malé Connectivity Project (GMCP)

The GMCP project is considered as the economic lifeline for the Maldives and will provide a major boost to connectivity between the four islands accounting for about half of the Maldivian population.

View Full Image Maldives: Greater Malé Connectivity Project (GMCP)

The President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih sought India’s assistance for the GMCP project during his meeting with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in September last year.

Maldives is the first South Asian country with which India started bilateral bubble during Covid-19 pandemic. At present, about 60 weekly flights are connecting Malé with five Indian cities.

