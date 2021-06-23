India supports multipolar world order: Shringla

Addressing the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), a grouping advanced by Kazakhstan in 1992 for enhancing cooperation in Asia, Shringla also urged the resolution of international disputes through peaceful negotiations and free access of the global commons for all. The foreign secretary's comments come amid growing global concerns over China's increasing military assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region and elsewhere. Like India, China is also one of the members of CICA.

