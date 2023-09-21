India suspends visa services in Canada citing ‘operational reasons’

India on Thursday suspended visa services in Canada citing ‘operational reasons’. The move comes amid the tension between India and Canada over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A private agency, BLS, hired for initial scrutiny of visa applications of Canadians put out a note on its website, conveying “Due to operational reasons, with effect from 21 September 2023, Indian visa services have been suspended till further notice. Please keep checking the BLS website for further updates."

Sources said India has suspended visa services for Canadians in the wake of the ongoing row.

After the ‘not so pleasant’ discussion around the Khalistani issue between the prime ministers of India and Canada during the G20 meeting in Delhi earlier this month, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday that his government was investigating “credible allegations" that Indian government agents were linked to the June 18 slaying, when Nijjar was gunned down outside a Sikh cultural center in Surrey, British Columbia. India has denied any role in the killing, calling the allegations absurd.

Following this, the tension between India and Canada further deteriorated as both countries took measures in a tit-for-tat attitude. As Canada expelled an Indian diplomat, India took a similar step.

Earlier, this week, Trudeau commented that though Canada is not trying to provoke India, strong measures need to be taken.

“The government of India needs to take this matter with the utmost seriousness. We are doing that, we are not looking to provoke or escalate," Reuters quoted him as saying on Tuesday.

Will Canada-India tension hamper immigration process? People who are planning to immigrate to Canada are worried whether the worsening relationship between two countries will delay the immigration process.

Responding to such queries, immigration experts suggested 'Canada don't have a choice' apart from welcoming immigrant to help strengthen the economy. However, there might be some temporary curbs.

