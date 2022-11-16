India takes over G20 Presidency from Indonesia

PM Modi said India’s G20 presidency will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive, and action-oriented, noting that the country is taking the charge at a time when the world is grappling with geopolitical tensions, economic slowdown and rising food and energy prices.
NEW DELHI: Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday officially handed over the G20 presidency to India at the end of a summit of the bloc’s leaders in Bali. India will officially assume the G20 presidency from 1 December 2022.
Taking over the presidency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Prime said it was a matter of pride for every Indian citizen.
“We will organize G20 meetings in different cities and states of our country. Our guests will get full experience of India’s amazing diversity, inclusive traditions, and cultural richness. We wish that all of you will participate in this unique celebration in India, the ‘Mother of Democracy’. Together, we will make the G20, a catalyst for global change," PM Modi said.
He said that the India’s G20 presidency will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive, and action-oriented, noting that the country is taking the charge at a time when the world is grappling with geopolitical tensions, economic slowdown and rising food and energy prices.
He also said that India will work jointly with other G20 nations toward bridging the digital divide. “The principle of ‘data for development’ will be an integral part of the overall theme of our presidency “One Earth, One Family, One Future."
The two-day G20 Summit concluded in Bali, Indonesia today. The G20 grouping comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the USA and the European Union.
G20 is a forum for international economic cooperation and represents 85% of the global GDP, over 75% of global trade and two-thirds of the world’s population.
