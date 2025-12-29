India tears into Pakistan after remarks on minorities: 'Your abysmal record speaks for itself'

India dismissed Pakistan's comments over minorities. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised that Pakistan's systemic victimisation of minorities of various faiths is a known fact.

Garvit Bhirani
Updated29 Dec 2025, 07:29 PM IST
India lashes out at Pak after remarks on minorities: ‘Your abysmal record…'
India lashes out at Pak after remarks on minorities: ‘Your abysmal record…'(ANI Video Grab)

India on Monday lashed out at Pakistan's remarks over minorities, stating that its “abysmal record speaks for itself".

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal asserted that Islamabad's systematic persecution of people of various faiths is well-documented and cannot be concealed by attempts to shift blame.

“We reject the reported remarks from a country whose abysmal record on this front speaks for itself. Pakistan's horrific and systemic victimisation of minorities of various faiths is a well-established fact. No amount of finger-pointing will obfuscate it,” ANI quoted Jaiswal as saying.

(This is a developing story. More to come)

