‘India thinks US is weak, so strategically remains aligned with Russia’: Nikki Haley
Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate, claims that India lacks trust in American leadership and has strategically aligned with Russia
Washington: Nikki Haley, an aspiring Republican presidential candidate, stated that India wants to be a partner with the US but currently lacks trust in American leadership. She also mentioned that India has strategically stayed close with Russia in the global situation.