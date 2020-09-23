India, three other nations call for UN Security Council revamp

NEW DELHI: India and three other countries with aspirations to join a reformed UN Security Council on Wednesday called for negotiations for reforms at the global high table which would be completed within a fixed time frame.

Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar held a virtual meeting with the foreign ministers of Japan, Germany and Brazil --the so called G-4 nations – calling for a revamp of the UN Security Council (UNSC) to make it more representative of the current global order than the 1945 system.

“Participated in #G4 Foreign Ministers Meeting that called for a decisive push for UNSC reforms during #UN75. Unanimous call for text based negotiations in a fixed time frame. Reformed Multilateralism guides India's approach to the United Nations," Jaishankar said in a Twitter post on Wednesday.

Given that the UN General Assembly is holding meetings in the virtual format this year due to the covid-19 pandemic, the four ministers held talks via video link. The G-4 came together in the early 2000s to push for reforms in the UNSC and press their candidature. But even after many years, reforms at the UNSC have not materialized due to a lack of consensus among member states over who should be included and whether the new members should be given the veto power. Formulas suggested in the past have included adding permanent members to the current group of five – Britain, China, France, Russia and the US -- but without giving the new members the veto power. The reforms have also been stymied by opposition against countries within the G-4. For instance, Pakistan opposes India, Japan’s candidature is opposed by China while Germany’s is opposed by Italy.

According to a statement by the government in parliament this week, four permanent members of the UNSC support India ie Britain, France, Russia and the US. China is seen as opposed to India due to its ties with Pakistan as well as Beijing’s own frictions with New Delhi.

