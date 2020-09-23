India, three other nations call for UN Security Council revamp

Given that the UN General Assembly is holding meetings in the virtual format this year due to the covid-19 pandemic, the four ministers held talks via video link. The G-4 came together in the early 2000s to push for reforms in the UNSC and press their candidature. But even after many years, reforms at the UNSC have not materialized due to a lack of consensus among member states over who should be included and whether the new members should be given the veto power. Formulas suggested in the past have included adding permanent members to the current group of five – Britain, China, France, Russia and the US -- but without giving the new members the veto power. The reforms have also been stymied by opposition against countries within the G-4. For instance, Pakistan opposes India, Japan’s candidature is opposed by China while Germany’s is opposed by Italy.