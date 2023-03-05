‘India ties most important in our foreign policy’: Sri Lankan foreign minister

‘India ties most important in our foreign policy’: Sri Lankan foreign minister1 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 01:10 AM IST
Sri Lankan foreign minister Ali Sabry said on Saturday that his country's relationship with India was ‘one of the most important in our foreign policy’. As the island nation works to extricate itself from an unprecedented economic crisis, the official also lauded India's role in helping Sri Lanka cope with the situation. He also highlighted his government’s plans to work more closely with New Delhi to bolster economic recovery.
