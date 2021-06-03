India to begin FTA negotiations with EU and UK by year-end

“With EU, there is a clear agreement at the highest level on resumption of negotiations and the tracks on which the negotiation will happen. With the UK also, there was summit level discussion and clear announcement was made on starting negotiations for a comprehensive trade agreement, even an early harvest as a part of it. Talks with UK and EU can start before end of the year, with EU possibly even before that. Some preparatory work has to happen with EU because there was a long disruption in the negotiations. With UK, we are initiating talks and the preparatory work has to be done after which formal negotiations will begin," Wadhawan said speaking to reporters on Thursday.

