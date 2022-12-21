India to bolster carbon trading market with stabilisation fund3 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2022, 04:48 PM IST
The World Bank has already said it will provide $8 million to help India prepare carbon-pricing instruments
India is planning a stabilization fund to keep prices of credits in its planned carbon market above a certain threshold, ensuring that they remain attractive for investors and that the market succeeds in cutting emissions, two government sources said.