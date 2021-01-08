OPEN APP
India to chair 3 key bodies of UN Security Council
Photo Bloomberg
Photo Bloomberg

India to chair 3 key bodies of UN Security Council

2 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2021, 11:01 AM IST ANI

Three important Committees of the Security Council include Taliban Sanctions Committee, Counterterrorism Committee and the Libyan Sanctions Committee

India has been asked to Chair three important Committees of the Security Council, which include Taliban Sanctions Committee, Counterterrorism Committee, and the Libyan Sanctions Committee, said Ambassador of India to UN TS Tirumurti on Friday.

"Happy to announce that Flag of India #India will be chairing 3 key subsidiary bodies of @UN #SecurityCouncil during #IndiainUNSC (2021-22): Rightwards arrow Taliban sanctions committee, Rightwards arrow #CounterTerrorism committee (for 2022), Rightwards arrow #Libya sanctions committee," TS Tirumurti wrote in a tweet.

"The Taliban Sanctions Committee, also called the 1988 Sanctions Committee, has always been a high priority for India. Chairing this Committee at this juncture will help keep the focus on the presence of terrorists and their sponsors, threatening the peace process in Afghanistan," Tirumurti said a video message attached with the tweet.

Also read Virus spread slows but two states still a worry

"India will also chair the Counterterrorism Committee in 2022, which coincides with the 75th Anniversary of India's Independence. The chairing of this Committee has a special resonance for India, which has not only been at the forefront of fighting terrorism, especially cross-border terrorism but has also been one of its biggest victims," he said.

This Committee was formed in September 2001 soon after the tragic terrorist attack of 9/11 in New York, while India had chaired this Committee in the Security Council in 2011-12.

Tirumurti further stated that the Libya Sanctions Committee, also called the 1970 Sanctions Committee, is a very important Subsidiary Body of the Council, which implements the sanctions regime, including a two-way arms embargo on Libya, an assets freeze, a travel ban, measures on illicit export of petroleum, etc. "We will be assuming the Chair of this Committee at a critical juncture when there is an international focus on Libya and on their peace process," he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

