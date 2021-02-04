OPEN APP
Home >News >World >India to continue humanitarian assistance to Myanmar
A Myanmar national living in Thailand wears a face mask with the image of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest in front of Myanmar Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand (AP)
A Myanmar national living in Thailand wears a face mask with the image of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest in front of Myanmar Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand (AP)

India to continue humanitarian assistance to Myanmar

1 min read . Updated: 04 Feb 2021, 08:48 PM IST ANI

Talking to reporters MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said India has extended assistance to Myanmar in its fight against Covid-19 by providing medicines, test kits, and vaccines

New Delhi: India on Thursday said that it will continue its humanitarian assistance to Myanmar and is monitoring the situation.

Talking to reporters MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said "India has extended assistance to Myanmar in its fight against Covid-19 by providing medicines, test kits, and vaccines. We remain committed to continuing our humanitarian support for the people in Myanmar in mitigating the health and economic impact of the pandemic."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The two leaders also discussed possibilities of collaboration between India and South Africa in various international fora

India's considerable vaccine productivity will serve needs of all: PM Modi

1 min read . 10:07 PM IST
Among coronavirus variants currently most concerning for scientists and public health experts are the so-called British, South African and Brazilian variants, which appear to spread more swiftly than others

Britain explores mixed COVID vaccine shots as variants threaten

3 min read . 09:14 PM IST
Kunal Shah estimates that Indians now spend about $100 billion annually on credit cards, up from $25 billion five years ago.

Forgive us for asking, but what’s Cred’s business model?

9 min read . 09:03 PM IST
People wait in queue for the COVID-19 test at Clinic on wheels by Government

About 21.5% Indians have Covid, majority still vulnerable to infection: Sero-survey

3 min read . 08:59 PM IST

Despite the military coup, India will continue its assistance and is keeping a close eye.

"India and Myanmar are neighbours with close cultural and people-to-people ties, bolstered by trade, economic, security and defence-related exchanges. We are therefore monitoring developments in that country closely. We are also engaged on the issue as a member of the UN Security Council," he added.

The military is now governing Myanmar and had seized power from National League for Democracy which is led by Aung San Suu Kyi. She is reportedly under house arrest.

Military seized power earlier this week following general elections in which NLD swept the polls. The opposition which enjoys the backing of military cried foul and claimed that there was widespread fraud in elections. Many NLD leaders and party workers are reportedly detained.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout