India to evacuate nationals from protest-hit Iran, says MEA

India has begun preparations to evacuate its nationals from Iran amid growing concerns over the security situation, as the United States has not ruled out possible military action against Tehran following its crackdown on nationwide protests.

On Wednesday, India advised all its citizens currently residing in Iran to leave the country by available means and to avoid travelling there.

Official sources said on Thursday that, given the evolving situation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is making arrangements to facilitate the return of Indian nationals who wish to come back to India. The government is also exploring the option of using both civilian and military transport aircraft for the evacuation, if required.

According to estimates, more than 10,000 Indians, including students, are presently living in Iran.

The Indian embassy in Tehran on Wednesday issued an advisory urging all Indian nationals — including students, pilgrims, businesspersons and tourists — to leave Iran using available modes of transport. The mission also asked Indian citizens and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) to remain cautious, avoid areas witnessing protests or demonstrations and stay in regular contact with the embassy.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has said that Washington has not ruled out military intervention in Iran.

"If they hang them, you're going to see some things...We will take very strong action if they do such a thing," the US president told CBS News on Wednesday.

In a message to the protesters, Trump said on Tuesday that "help is on the way".

The US president has already announced a 25 per cent tariff on countries having trade with Tehran.

The protests began late last month in Tehran after the Iranian currency rial plunged to record lows. The protests have since spread to all 31 provinces, evolving from an agitation against economic woes to a demand for political change.

The nationwide protests killed over 2,500 people in Iran so far, according to reports.