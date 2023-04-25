India to host SCO defence ministers’ meeting on 28 April1 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 09:08 PM IST
- Apart from the member states, two observer countries Belarus and Iran will also be participating in the SCO defence ministers meeting on 28 April 2023
NEW DELHI : India as the Chair of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in 2023 will host the SCO Defence Ministers’ Meeting on 28 April 2023 in New Delhi, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×