India to host SCO Summit 2023, Pak says no decision on participation yet2 min read . Updated: 16 Sep 2022, 08:06 PM IST
Pakistan has still not decided if it will attend the next SCO summit to be conducted in India under its chairmanship
Even as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit for this year is still undergoing in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, the popular buzz is around the dynamics of Pakistan attending the next year's summit as it is scheduled to take place in India under its chairmanship. Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto said on Friday that no decision is taken on the issue and the government is still considering it.