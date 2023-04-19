India to miss out on rare ‘Ningaloo eclipse’ occurring on April 20

A solar eclipse known as the ‘Ningaloo Eclipse’, is a combination of two types of solar eclipses set to happen on April 20.
A solar eclipse known as the ‘Ningaloo Eclipse’, is a combination of two types of solar eclipses set to happen on April 20.
Here is everything you need to know about the happening and its timing.
Here is everything you need to know about the happening and its timing.
As per the media reports, the Ningaloo Eclipse is referred to as a hybrid solar eclipse because it will transition from being an annular eclipse to a total eclipse in certain regions of the world before becoming an annular eclipse again. In an annular eclipse, the Moon does not completely cover the Sun, resulting in a "ring of fire" appearance where a small dark circle is visible on top of the Sun.
As per the media reports, the Ningaloo Eclipse is referred to as a hybrid solar eclipse because it will transition from being an annular eclipse to a total eclipse in certain regions of the world before becoming an annular eclipse again. In an annular eclipse, the Moon does not completely cover the Sun, resulting in a "ring of fire" appearance where a small dark circle is visible on top of the Sun.
The Ningaloo Eclipse will only be observable from certain areas along the western coast of Australia. Its name is derived from the Ningaloo coast of Australia.
The Ningaloo Eclipse will only be observable from certain areas along the western coast of Australia. Its name is derived from the Ningaloo coast of Australia.
Regrettably, people in India will not be able to witness any portion of the eclipse, whether it is total or partial.
Regrettably, people in India will not be able to witness any portion of the eclipse, whether it is total or partial.
What is the timing of the eclipse?
The Western Australian government has announced that the total solar eclipse will only be observable from Exmouth, a town located on the western coast of Australia. From 3.34 AM IST to 6.32 AM IST, people in Exmouth will be able to witness a partial solar eclipse that will last for almost three hours. However, the total eclipse will be visible for a very brief period during that time, specifically from 4.29 AM IST to 4.30 AM IST.
What is the timing of the eclipse?
The Western Australian government has announced that the total solar eclipse will only be observable from Exmouth, a town located on the western coast of Australia. From 3.34 AM IST to 6.32 AM IST, people in Exmouth will be able to witness a partial solar eclipse that will last for almost three hours. However, the total eclipse will be visible for a very brief period during that time, specifically from 4.29 AM IST to 4.30 AM IST.
How is this different from total and annual eclipses?
In a total eclipse, the Moon will pass between our planet and the Sun, completely obstructing its face. This leads to a complete darkening of the sky, creating a similar effect to early morning or late evening.
How is this different from total and annual eclipses?
In a total eclipse, the Moon will pass between our planet and the Sun, completely obstructing its face. This leads to a complete darkening of the sky, creating a similar effect to early morning or late evening.
Only individuals within the Moon's shadow will be able to witness the total solar eclipse. Under optimal weather conditions, those in these areas may be able to see the Sun's corona, which is typically concealed by the star's bright face. The corona is the outer layer of the Sun's atmosphere.
Only individuals within the Moon's shadow will be able to witness the total solar eclipse. Under optimal weather conditions, those in these areas may be able to see the Sun's corona, which is typically concealed by the star's bright face. The corona is the outer layer of the Sun's atmosphere.
Is there a lunar eclipse scheduled to occur after the solar eclipse?
Eclipses tend to occur in pairs, and following the total solar eclipse on April 20, there will be a penumbral lunar eclipse on May 5.
Is there a lunar eclipse scheduled to occur after the solar eclipse?
Eclipses tend to occur in pairs, and following the total solar eclipse on April 20, there will be a penumbral lunar eclipse on May 5.
However, this will only be a penumbral lunar eclipse, indicating that the alignment of the Sun, Earth, and Moon will be imperfect.
However, this will only be a penumbral lunar eclipse, indicating that the alignment of the Sun, Earth, and Moon will be imperfect.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.