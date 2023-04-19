India to miss out on rare ‘Ningaloo eclipse’ occurring on April 20

What is the timing of the eclipse?

The Western Australian government has announced that the total solar eclipse will only be observable from Exmouth, a town located on the western coast of Australia. From 3.34 AM IST to 6.32 AM IST, people in Exmouth will be able to witness a partial solar eclipse that will last for almost three hours. However, the total eclipse will be visible for a very brief period during that time, specifically from 4.29 AM IST to 4.30 AM IST.