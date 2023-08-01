India advances digital push at global fora with eye on developing world

India advances digital push at global fora with eye on developing world2 min read 01 Aug 2023, 10:11 PM IST
Digital public infrastructure has become a key facet of India’s diplomatic outreach to the developing world, riding on the back of UPI, the Aadhaar bio-metric digital identity system and data management systems like DigiLocker.
New Delhi: India plans to bat for its signature digital public infrastructure (DPI) platforms at the upcoming 78th session of the UN General Assembly starting in September—an annual congregation of some 200 countries.Through its promotional activities, India hopes to win the backing at multilateral forums like the UN for projects related to India’s DPI platforms, including UPI, or Unified Payments Interface, Mint has learnt.
