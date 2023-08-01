India advances digital push at global fora with eye on developing world

New Delhi: India plans to bat for its signature digital public infrastructure (DPI) platforms at the upcoming 78th session of the UN General Assembly starting in September—an annual congregation of some 200 countries.Through its promotional activities, India hopes to win the backing at multilateral forums like the UN for projects related to India’s DPI platforms, including UPI, or Unified Payments Interface, Mint has learnt.

