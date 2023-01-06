NEW DELHI : India will seek to buttress its reputation as the pharmacy of the world to talk about vital health issues, including health emergencies and preparedness, during the G20 Summit this year, union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday.

India assumed presidency of the G20 on 1 December last year. G20 which is one of the most important global forums for economic governance, with its membership comprising 85% of global GDP, 75% of international trade and two-thirds of the world’s population. The theme unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for G20 is ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future.’

“India’s G20 agenda is inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented and decisive. The G20 will provide an opportunity for India to emerge as the Voice of the Low-Middle Income Countries (LMICs). We have identified several key health priorities under the health track which include first, health emergencies, prevention preparedness and response; second, strengthening cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector for availability and access to safe, effective, quality and affordable medical countermeasures like vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics," Mandaviya told reporters.

India exported drugs and vaccines to over 150 countries during the covid-19 pandemic. “We will be able to utilize the agenda to promote distributed manufacturing of vaccines, drugs and diagnostics globally so as to manage future health emergencies. Presently, medical countermeasures availability is being linked to national security and India can ensure playing a proactive role in ensuring health security for Global South & LMICs," he said.