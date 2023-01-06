India to raise health matters at G201 min read . Updated: 06 Jan 2023, 12:38 AM IST
‘We have identified several key health priorities under the health track...’ the Union health minister said
NEW DELHI : India will seek to buttress its reputation as the pharmacy of the world to talk about vital health issues, including health emergencies and preparedness, during the G20 Summit this year, union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday.