India to raise health matters at G20

“India’s G20 agenda is inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented and decisive. The G20 will provide an opportunity for India to emerge as the Voice of the Low-Middle Income Countries (LMICs). We have identified several key health priorities under the health track which include first, health emergencies, prevention preparedness and response; second, strengthening cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector for availability and access to safe, effective, quality and affordable medical countermeasures like vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics," Mandaviya told reporters.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}