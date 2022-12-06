India to resume E-Visa facility for UK nationals; here's how to apply, fees and other important details2 min read . 12:36 PM IST
- The resumption of E-Visa facility will enable friends from the UK to travel far more easily to India.
The High Commissioner of India to the UK, Vikram K Doraiswami, in a video message announced that India is set to resume the e-Visa facility for UK citizens travelling to the country.
The High Commissioner of India to the UK, Vikram K Doraiswami, in a video message announced that India is set to resume the e-Visa facility for UK citizens travelling to the country.
Speaking of when the facility will be available, Doraiswami said that the service will be made available to the citizens forthwith and the dates will be announced shortly.
Speaking of when the facility will be available, Doraiswami said that the service will be made available to the citizens forthwith and the dates will be announced shortly.
The resumption of this facility will enable friends from the UK to travel far more easily to India, he said.
The resumption of this facility will enable friends from the UK to travel far more easily to India, he said.
As per the High Commissioner, “We are rolling out e-visas once again and this service will be made available to you forthwith. (Dates will be announced shortly). That should enable friends from the UK far more easily to India. So welcome back, e-visas are up ahead and all of our other services including visas at your doorstep remain available to you. We look forward to a good winter season in which everyone gets to celebrate their festivals in India which is the land of festivals."
As per the High Commissioner, “We are rolling out e-visas once again and this service will be made available to you forthwith. (Dates will be announced shortly). That should enable friends from the UK far more easily to India. So welcome back, e-visas are up ahead and all of our other services including visas at your doorstep remain available to you. We look forward to a good winter season in which everyone gets to celebrate their festivals in India which is the land of festivals."
As per the Indian government website, e-Visas are admissible under 6 categories: e-Tourist Visa, e-Business Visa, e-Medical Visa, e-Medical Attendant Visa and e-Conference Visa.
As per the Indian government website, e-Visas are admissible under 6 categories: e-Tourist Visa, e-Business Visa, e-Medical Visa, e-Medical Attendant Visa and e-Conference Visa.
Here's how to apply for E-Visas
Here's how to apply for E-Visas
To apply for an e visa, applicants can visit the official website of the government i.e. indianvisaonline.gov.in.
To apply for an e visa, applicants can visit the official website of the government i.e. indianvisaonline.gov.in.
Click on ‘Apply here for e-visa’ on the website and fill the required information and the category of e-visa the applicant wish to apply for. Upload a Photo and Passport Page.
Click on ‘Apply here for e-visa’ on the website and fill the required information and the category of e-visa the applicant wish to apply for. Upload a Photo and Passport Page.
After this is done, pay e-Visa fee online using Credit / Debit card / Payment Wallet. The fees is country specific
After this is done, pay e-Visa fee online using Credit / Debit card / Payment Wallet. The fees is country specific
Electronic Travel Authorization/ETA will be sent to on the provided e-mail.
Electronic Travel Authorization/ETA will be sent to on the provided e-mail.
Print ETA and present at Immigration Check Post where e-Visa will be stamped on passport.
Print ETA and present at Immigration Check Post where e-Visa will be stamped on passport.
After the e-Visa applications is submitted, the same shall be scrutinized and if any Document/Image is not appropriate, the applicant may be advised on the given e-mail to re-upload the same. To re-upload use the tab at the bottom of the page. Applicant should normally receive this mail within 24 hours.
After the e-Visa applications is submitted, the same shall be scrutinized and if any Document/Image is not appropriate, the applicant may be advised on the given e-mail to re-upload the same. To re-upload use the tab at the bottom of the page. Applicant should normally receive this mail within 24 hours.
The e-Visa application may take 72 hours or more for processing. They will be intimated about Visa status (Granted or Rejected) on the provided email id provided in the e-Visa application.
The e-Visa application may take 72 hours or more for processing. They will be intimated about Visa status (Granted or Rejected) on the provided email id provided in the e-Visa application.
Fees for e-visa application
Fees for e-visa application
The processing fees is country specific. Currently, as per the website, for an e-tourist visa, the fee ranges from $10-$80 depending on the duration the visa applied. The fee charges of e-Business, e-Medical, e-Medical Attendant and e-Conference Visa ranges from $80-$100. There is no fee other than the processing fee for e-Visa application and it is non-refundable, the website states. It is important to note that only indianvisaonline.gov.in is the official website to apply for the e-Visa services.
The processing fees is country specific. Currently, as per the website, for an e-tourist visa, the fee ranges from $10-$80 depending on the duration the visa applied. The fee charges of e-Business, e-Medical, e-Medical Attendant and e-Conference Visa ranges from $80-$100. There is no fee other than the processing fee for e-Visa application and it is non-refundable, the website states. It is important to note that only indianvisaonline.gov.in is the official website to apply for the e-Visa services.
When you should apply for e-visas
When you should apply for e-visas
As per the government website: for e-Tourist Visa (01 year / 05 years), e-Business Visa, e-Medical, e-Medical Attendant and e-Conference visa, applicants of the eligible countries/territories may apply online minimum 4 days in advance of the date of arrival. Such application can be made 120 days in advance from proposed date of travel.
As per the government website: for e-Tourist Visa (01 year / 05 years), e-Business Visa, e-Medical, e-Medical Attendant and e-Conference visa, applicants of the eligible countries/territories may apply online minimum 4 days in advance of the date of arrival. Such application can be made 120 days in advance from proposed date of travel.
For e-Tourist Visa (30 days) , applicants of the eligible countries/territories may apply online minimum 4 days in advance of the date of arrival. Such application can be made 30 days in advance from proposed date of travel.
For e-Tourist Visa (30 days) , applicants of the eligible countries/territories may apply online minimum 4 days in advance of the date of arrival. Such application can be made 30 days in advance from proposed date of travel.