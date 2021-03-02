India is to rush 1,000 tonnes of rice and 100,000 anti-malaria tablets to Madagascar to help the Indian Ocean island-nation deal with a humanitarian crisis triggered by a severe drought, the foreign ministry said on Monday.

It said another 1,000 tonnes of rice will be delivered to Comoros.

This reinforces India’s credentials as an early responder in crises in the Indian Ocean region and as a regional power. In the past few years, India has stepped up its interaction with countries in the Indian Ocean region including the Maldives, Seychelles, Mauritius, Comoros and Madagascar.

That India will be despatching food and medical aid was conveyed to Madagascar foreign minister Tehindrazanarivelo Djacoba A.S Oliva by foreign minister S Jaishankar in a phonecall.

“The humanitarian assistance is being delivered on-board Indian naval ship Jalashwa, which will leave with the food and medical assistance on 3 March and is expected to reach the port of Ehoala in Madagascar between 21-24 March 2021," the Indian foreign ministry statement said.

During the phone conversation, Jaishankar also said that India has always been among the first responders when it comes to assisting the people of Madagascar in situations of crisis.

In September 2018, another 1,000 tonnes of rice were delivered by an Indian naval ship to Madagascar. The Indian Navy was also the first to respond when Cyclone Diane struck Madagascar in January 2020.

India delivered 600 tonnes of rice when heavy floods struck in northern Madagascar last year. Jaishankar assured the foreign minister “that as a maritime neighbour across the Indian Ocean, the government and people of Madagascar can always count on the support and solidarity of the government and people of India." The two ministers also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

During this trip, INS Jalashwa will also have on-board an Indian Naval training team which is being deployed in Madagascar for capacity building and training of the Malagasy Special Forces for two weeks.

