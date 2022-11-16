India to soon introduce vaccine against Cervical Cancer: WHO

India to soon introduce vaccine against Cervical Cancer: WHO4 min read . Updated: 16 Nov 2022, 05:48 PM IST
- Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer among women, with an estimated 604000 new cases and 342000 deaths in 2020
NEW DELHI : The World Health Organisation (WHO)'s Regional Director for South-East Asia, Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh has said that India is soon going to receive human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination to eliminate cervical cancer as a public health problem, news agency ANI reported.