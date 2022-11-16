India to soon introduce vaccine against Cervical Cancer: WHO

On the elimination of cervical cancer, Dr Singh said, "WHO is calling for action in several key areas to achieve the elimination target of four or fewer cases per 100000 women. First, in all countries of the Region, political commitment must be strengthened, and efforts to eliminate the disease accorded the highest priority at the highest levels, mobilizing domestic, international and global financing. Second, in countries that already provide routine HPV vaccination, coverage must continue to expand, even above the 90 per cent target. Countries which are yet to provide routine HPV vaccination should do so without delay. All countries should shift to HPV DNA testing, strengthen timely management of pre-cancer lesions, and ensure access for all to quality, appropriate and timely diagnosis and care for invasive and advanced cancers, including palliative care."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}