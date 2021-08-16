NEW DELHI : India on Monday said it would stand by Afghans who have been its partners in developing the country and will help facilitate their travel out of the war torn country alongwith Indian nationals and members of the Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities.

A statement from the Indian foreign ministry said the “the situation in Afghanistan is being monitored on a constant basis at high levels."

“The Government will take all steps to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals and our interests in Afghanistan," it said.

Stating that the security situation in Kabul had “deteriorated significantly in the last few days" and was “changing rapidly even as we speak," the statement added that “We are aware that there are still some Indian nationals in Afghanistan who wish to return and we are in touch with them."

“We are in constant touch with the representatives of Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities. We will facilitate repatriation to India of those who wish to leave Afghanistan. There are also a number of Afghans who have been our partners in the promotion of our mutual developmental, educational and people to people endeavours. We will stand by them," the Indian statement said.

An Air India aircraft brought back 129 passengers on Sunday, a majority of whom were Afghans.

The statement noted that commercial flight operations from Kabul airport had been suspended on Monday forcing a “pause in our repatriation efforts."

“We are awaiting the resumption of flights to restart the process," it added.

Earlier on Monday, Kabul airport witnessed chaotic scenes as people, desperate to leave the country, tried to clamber into planes that there taxiing down the runways for takeoff. Some videos on social media sites showed hundreds of Afghans walking and squatting on the tarmac seeking a way out of the country as the rebel Taliban captured the country’s capital Kabul on Sunday. This came almost 20 years after they were driven out of Kabul by a US-led international force after the 9/11 attack on the US. Five people were reported killed on Monday at the airport though it was not clear whether they died in a stampede or when US troops, guarding the airport, fired shots to disperse the mob.

The Indian embassy in Kabul has been working with a pared down staff, according to news reports. There was no word yet if and when India would evacuate its diplomatic personnel from Kabul.

Countries like Italy and the US have begun evacuating their diplomats while the UK and other European countries were expected to do so in the coming days.

