India to stand by Afghans in developing Afghanistan

Earlier on Monday, Kabul airport witnessed chaotic scenes as people, desperate to leave the country, tried to clamber into planes that there taxiing down the runways for takeoff. Some videos on social media sites showed hundreds of Afghans walking and squatting on the tarmac seeking a way out of the country as the rebel Taliban captured the country’s capital Kabul on Sunday. This came almost 20 years after they were driven out of Kabul by a US-led international force after the 9/11 attack on the US. Five people were reported killed on Monday at the airport though it was not clear whether they died in a stampede or when US troops, guarding the airport, fired shots to disperse the mob.