India to supply 10 mn Covid vaccine doses to Africa, 1 mn to UN nations: MEA

NEW DELHI: India will supply 10 million doses of vaccines to fight the covid-19 pandemic to Africa and another one million shots to the United Nations for its health workers under a global health partnership arrangement known as GAVI.

New Delhi, which has so far gifted 5.5 million doses to its immediate neighbours and some of those in its extended neighbourhood like Mauritius and Seychelles, will also send some more consignments as gifts to Oman, Caribbean states, Nicaragua and Pacific Island states, the Indian foreign ministry said.

“There is interest in many countries in accessing vaccines from India. In line with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement that India sees international cooperation in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic as its duty, we have played the role of the first responder in our neighbourhood as well as undertaken supplies to countries beyond," foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said.

Besides gifts to neighbouring countries, some amounts of “commercial exports have taken place to Brazil, Morocco and Bangladesh. Further supplies on a commercial basis are likely to take place" to Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Canada and Mongolia, Srivastava said.

“Our external supplies, whether as gifts or on a commercial basis, are based on domestic availability, licensing issues and regulatory approvals in the countries concerned," he said when asked if the vaccines supplied to countries so far were manufactured by the Pune based Serum Institute of India (SII) or the Hyderabad based Bharat Biotech. The SII manufactured vaccine was developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca while the Bharat Biotech vaccine is a homegrown one, developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research.

“We will continue to supply vaccines to partner countries over the coming weeks and months in a phased manner. Decisions on these supplies will, of course, be calibrated against the requirements of the roll-out of the covid-19 vaccine at home," Srivastava said.

India began its inoculation drive against covid-19 – seen as the world’s largest such exercise -- on 16 January. And days later on 20 January, New Delhi started sending vaccines abroad to its immediate neighbours and those in its extended neighbourhood.

