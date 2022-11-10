India to surpass China in number of US visas issued by 20233 min read . Updated: 10 Nov 2022, 04:04 PM IST
India is expected to overtake China in the number of US visas issued by 2023
India is anticipated to surpass China in the number of US visas issued and will rank second behind Mexico. US embassy official stated, "By the summer of next year, we anticipate that India will acquire more US visas than China." A senior official at the US embassy in New Delhi stated, "India is expected to rank second in the issuance of US Visas after Mexico."