India to Vietnam in just 26! Check what Vietjet new offers says

VietJet has started a week-long ticket discount with 777,777 flights starting at just ₹26 in honour of the the double 7/7 day in July. The offers are valid for booking on all domestic flights as well as all international routes departing and arriving in Vietnam from July 7 through July 13, 2022. The time frame for travel is from 26 March, 2023 onwards.

