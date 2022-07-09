Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / World /  India to Vietnam in just 26! Check what Vietjet new offers says

Vietnam’s VietJetAir | Representative image. 
1 min read . 03:49 PM ISTLivemint

  • For Indian passengers, the special deal will be available from September onwards. They can book tickets from New Delhi, and Mumbai to Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Phu Quoc.

VietJet has started a week-long ticket discount with 777,777 flights starting at just 26 in honour of the the double 7/7 day in July. The offers are valid for booking on all domestic flights as well as all international routes departing and arriving in Vietnam from July 7 through July 13, 2022. The time frame for travel is from 26 March, 2023 onwards.

For Indian passengers, the special deal will be available from September onwards. They can book tickets from New Delhi, and Mumbai to Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Phu Quoc.

ASLO READ: India-Vietnam flights to resume on Apr 29, new flights from June: Vietjet

Recently, VietJet has recently announced five new international routes connecting New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Bangalore to its famous coastal city of Da Nang. 

Currently, VietJet operates four services between Vietnam and India, including New Delhi/Mumbai - Hanoi and New Delhi/Mumbai - Ho Chi Minh City.

According to the VietJet, the new services will operate within the third quarter of 2022 with four to seven return flights per week.

On 29 April, the airline said flights on the Delhi-Hanoi route and Delhi-Ho Chi Minh City route -- which were operating before the Covid-19 pandemic -- will resume on 29 April and 30 April, respectively.

The carrier announced new flights on the Mumbai-Hanoi route and Mumbai-Ho Chi Minh City route from 3 June and 4 June, respectively.

The flights on Mumbai -Phu Quoc route and New Delhi-Phu Quoc route will start from 9 September, it noted.

