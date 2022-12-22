India, UAE in talks to trade in rupee, partner on defence tech: UAE envoy

Abdulnasser Alshaali said the GCC-India free trade agreement (FTA), negotiations for which is expected to begin next year, could have certain aspects of the India-UAE FTA, and that both countries are also in talks to partner on defence technology.
NEW DELHI :India and UAE are discussing using the rupee settlement mechanism for trade, UAE’s ambassador to India Abdulnasser Alshaali said. UAE is India’s third-largest trade partner after the US and China. In an interview, Alshaali said the GCC-India free trade agreement (FTA), negotiations for which is expected to begin next year, could have certain aspects of the India-UAE FTA, and that both countries are also in talks to partner on defence technology. Edited excerpts:
Could you give us a sense of the state of play in the India-UAE relationship?
Sometime around seven to eight years ago, things started taking a different turn in the bilateral relationship, highlighted by more high-level visits between the two countries. The relationship has been great and those kinds of visits created their own momentum. Both sides signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and formed platforms like I2U2 (Israel-India-United States-UAE). The UAE was also invited as a guest country to the G20 as an independent guest country for the second year by India.
India has been pushing forward for rupee settlement between New Delhi and Abu Dhabi. Can you tell us something about this?
There is an ongoing discussion so the details have been shared between the two sides and the proposal is with the technical team. What I say is just a typical currency swap settlement between two countries with their local currencies.
There’s talk that the UAE-CEPA deal could be extended to Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.Please comment .
What I’m aware of is that there was a separate track for the GCC in the FTA, and that they were looking at aspects of the UAE-India CEPA that could be imported into the UAE-GCC FTA. Because we are very much integrated with the GCC market, having a GCC-India FTA means it would complement the CEPA that we have and then that will allow for favourable open competition between all of our industries among the GCC countries and within the region.
There are already talks ongoing. We had a high level delegation come in two to three months ago. The market has not been fully utilised or fully explored. From our end, the representative from the Ministry of Defence was here, and there was also someone from a body which oversees our defence industries and they met with their counterparts in India. Discussion on producing defence technology together are in very early stages.
