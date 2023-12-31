comScore
India, UAE set stage for joint military exercise ‘Desert Cyclone’ in Rajasthan

 Livemint

The collaborative military exercise 'Desert Cyclone 2024' between India and the UAE aims to boost interoperability through the exchange of knowledge and best practices in urban operations.

India-UAE Joint Military Exercise 'Desert Cyclone' to be held in Rajasthan from January 2, 2024. (Photo Credits: X/@adgpi)Premium
India-UAE Joint Military Exercise 'Desert Cyclone' to be held in Rajasthan from January 2, 2024. (Photo Credits: X/@adgpi)

The collaborative military exercise 'Desert Cyclone 2024' involving India and the UAE is scheduled to take place in Rajasthan from January 2 to January 15.

As reported by ANI, the joint manoeuvres during 'Desert Cyclone 2024' aim to boost interoperability through the exchange of knowledge and best practices in urban operations.

Taking to its official handle on X, the Indian Army posted, “Exercise Desert Cyclone 2024. The Inaugural edition of Joint Military Exercise Desert Cyclone, between India & UAE, will be conducted from 02 Jan to 15 Jan 2024 in Rajasthan. The exercise aims to enhance interoperability by learning & sharing best practices in Urban Operations."

The robust friendship between India and the UAE is built on enduring cultural, religious, and economic interactions that span millennia.

Also Read: ‘India, UAE can broaden economic ties’

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, potential areas of bilateral cooperation in the defence field are the production and development of defence equipment; joint exercises of armed forces, particularly naval exercises; sharing of information on strategy and doctrines; technical cooperation in respect of Intermediate Jet Trainer etc.

In recent times, the collaboration in defence between the two nations has seen significant enhancement, particularly in defence training, the supply of defence inventory, and the implementation of regular exchange programs. A milestone in this cooperation was the inaugural India-UAE Joint Air Forces exercise, conducted in September 2008 at the Al-Dhafra base in Abu Dhabi.

India consistently takes part in the biennial International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) held in Abu Dhabi.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published: 31 Dec 2023, 12:15 PM IST
