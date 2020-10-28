India, UK agree to address barriers to sustainable bilateral investment

India and the UK on Wednesday made agreements on financial services, infrastructure and sustainable finance to boost investments in India and called for stable and transparent regulatory and tax regimes.

Meeting via video conference under the aegis of tenth Economic and Financial Dialogue (EFD), Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her UK counterpart Rishi Sunak agreed to further economic ties between the two countries.

“The UK’s economic and financial relationship with India has never been more important with the global challenges we face. Today we set out our ambition for even stronger ties, with an agreement that will increase investment and create and secure jobs. We are also committed to working together to lead the global economic recovery as we build back better after the pandemic," Sunak said.

Without specifically referring to the Vodafone tax dispute in the joint statement, both sides emphasized the importance of non-discriminatory treatment of foreign investors and a positive investment environment. “We agree on the importance of stable and transparent business, regulatory and tax regimes, and will work together to address barriers to encourage sustainable bilateral investment," both sides said in the joint statement.

Both sides agreed to establish a new UK-India strategic collaboration to accelerate the development of GIFT City (Gujarat International Finance Tec-City), India’s first International Financial Services Centre, and promote greater links between GIFT City and the UK financial services ecosystem by bringing together both governments, regulators and business to share experiences and expertise. “The UK will support the work of the new IFSC Authority by working with the new Chair to share world class regulatory expertise, including through a virtual study visit to the UK. This increased cooperation is underpinned by commercial partnerships, with Standard Chartered and HSBC opening offices in GIFT City in 2020, becoming the first foreign banks to be licensed to operate an international banking unit," a joint statement released by both sides said.

Welcoming India’s decision to allow 100% tax exemptions to sovereign wealth funds for investments in infrastructure, UK side said this has a positive impact on the UK government’s development capital investments in India through its development finance institution, the CDC Group, at a time India is looking for funds in its National Infrastructure Pipeline with $1.4 trillion investment potential. “We are pleased to note the establishment of the UK India Development Cooperation Fund (UKIDCF) - a Fund of Funds to be managed by the State Bank of India Group and serve as the financial and accounting platform for the UK Government’s future development capital investments in India," the joint statement said.

Both sides agreed to establish UK-India Capital Markets Working Group led by the City of London Corporation in partnership with the IUKFP, to allow UK to provide access to a large and diversified global capital pool to India’s capital markets. “The group brings together industry experts to recommend actions to grow liquidity, access capital at reasonable cost, develop the corporate bond market, and adopt international benchmarks and best practices," both sides said.

India and UK also agree to establish a bilateral Sustainable Finance Forum to drive forward deeper cooperation between the UK and India on sustainable finance. To promote increased international sustainable finance flows, both sides also agreed to mainstream climate risks into financial decision-making. “This includes supporting the work of the Central Banks and Supervisors’ Network for Greening the Financial System, which the RBI has agreed to explore joining. We agree to work closely together to make the financial system more sustainable, including sharing experience between the Bank of England and Reserve Bank of India on climate stress testing," the joint statement said.

