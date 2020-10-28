India, UK agree to address barriers to sustainable bilateral investment

Both sides agreed to establish a new UK-India strategic collaboration to accelerate the development of GIFT City (Gujarat International Finance Tec-City), India’s first International Financial Services Centre, and promote greater links between GIFT City and the UK financial services ecosystem by bringing together both governments, regulators and business to share experiences and expertise. “The UK will support the work of the new IFSC Authority by working with the new Chair to share world class regulatory expertise, including through a virtual study visit to the UK. This increased cooperation is underpinned by commercial partnerships, with Standard Chartered and HSBC opening offices in GIFT City in 2020, becoming the first foreign banks to be licensed to operate an international banking unit," a joint statement released by both sides said.