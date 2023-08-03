India, UK may work jointly on Sri Lanka

New Delhi has built out trilateral development cooperation initiatives in the past. With Germany, India has started work with four countries Peru, Malawi, Cameroon and Ghana. The projects range from promoting agri-business among women in Malawi to potato production in Cameroon through agri-tech. Mint had earlier reported that Mozambique will also be added to this list of countries. Some previous efforts to design trilateral partnerships for development had stalled. This was most notably the case with the Asia-Africa Growth Corridor (AAGC) which envisaged cooperation with Japan in the African continent.