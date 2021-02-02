India urges citizens to avoid unnecessary travel to Myanmar after coup

India urges citizens to avoid unnecessary travel to Myanmar after coup1 min read . Updated: 02 Feb 2021, 01:30 PM IST
- India's embassy says all Indian citizens are required to take due precautions and avoid unnecessary travel to Myanmar
India on Tuesday urged its citizens to avoid unnecessary travel to Myanmar after a military coup.
"In view of the most recent developments in Myanmar, all Indian citizens are required to take due precautions and avoid unnecessary travel," India's embassy in Myanmar said on its website.
