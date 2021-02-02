Subscribe
India urges citizens to avoid unnecessary travel to Myanmar after coup
Military vehicles are seen along a street in Mandalay on February 2, 2021, as Myanmar's generals appeared in firm control a day after a surgical coup that saw democracy leader Suu Kyi detained.

India urges citizens to avoid unnecessary travel to Myanmar after coup

1 min read . 01:30 PM IST Reuters

  • India's embassy says all Indian citizens are required to take due precautions and avoid unnecessary travel to Myanmar

India on Tuesday urged its citizens to avoid unnecessary travel to Myanmar after a military coup.



"In view of the most recent developments in Myanmar, all Indian citizens are required to take due precautions and avoid unnecessary travel," India's embassy in Myanmar said on its website.



