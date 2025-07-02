India urges Mali to secure release of three nationals kidnapped amid militant violence

India on Wednesday (July 2) expressed deep concern over the abduction of three of its citizens working at a cement factory in Mali, as the West African country reels from a wave of coordinated jihadist attacks that left one civilian dead and several injured.

According to India’s Ministry of External Affairs, armed assailants stormed the Diamond Cement Factory in Kayes on July 1 and took three Indian nationals hostage. “The Government of India unequivocally condemns this deplorable act of violence,” the ministry said in a statement, urging Malian authorities to secure the safe and expeditious release of the workers.

The Indian Embassy in Bamako said it is in constant contact with Malian officials, local law enforcement, and the factory management. Families of the abducted workers have also been informed, officials added.

The kidnapping occurred on the same day that jihadist fighters staged near-simultaneous assaults on military installations across seven towns in western and central Mali, including Kayes, Nioro du Sahel, and Niono. The Al-Qaeda-linked JNIM group claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Residents described a tense calm on Wednesday, with businesses slowly reopening but fear lingering. “Yesterday we were really afraid… This morning, people are going about their business, but everyone is talking about nothing but this attack,” a shop owner in Nioro du Sahel told AFP.

A civilian wounded during the attacks later died in hospital, according to health officials in Kayes. More than 10 other people, mostly civilians, remain hospitalized with serious injuries.

Mali’s army said more than 80 militants were “neutralised” during the fighting, although independent confirmation of casualties was not possible. Authorities have imposed a month-long overnight curfew in Kayes and tightened transport restrictions in a bid to restore order.

India’s foreign ministry said the safety of Indian nationals abroad remains a top priority and urged citizens in Mali to exercise extreme caution and stay in close touch with the embassy for updates.

Mali has faced a spiraling Islamist insurgency since 2012, with violence increasingly spilling across borders into Burkina Faso and Niger. Despite pledges by the military junta to improve security, extremist groups have intensified attacks on army and civilian targets this year.