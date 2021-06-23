India, US begin two-day multi-domain wargame in Indian Ocean

India-US military ties have warmed considerably in recent years with Washington designating India a “Major Defence Partner" in 2016. The two countries have also inked key defence and security pacts over the last few years, including the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) in 2016 that allows their militaries to use each other’s bases for repair and replenishment of supplies as well as provides for deeper cooperation. Other agreements that have been signed by the two countries include the Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement (COMCASA) in 2018 that provides for interoperability between the two militaries and the sale of high-end technology from the US to India. In October last year, India and the US also signed the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) which provides for the sharing of high-end military technology, logistics and geospatial maps between the two countries.