India, US have ability to shape larger global agenda: Jaishankar

EAM Dr S. Jaishankar (ANI)
1 min read . Updated: 22 Jul 2020, 08:23 PM IST PTI

  • Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar emphasized upon the India - U.S. bilateral trade issues and of resolving them with mutual cooperation
  • He also affirmed that India and the U.S. do have the potential of setting global agenda

NEW DELHI : India and the US need to resolve the pending problems in trade relations and move into something bigger, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday.

In an online interactive session at the India Ideas Summit, he said the two countries have the ability to shape a larger global agenda.

"I understand the centrality of the economic relations....These are bread and butter issues. These are really what make countries deal with each other. But I think, between India and the US, while we work through trade issues, we need to think bigger," he said.

He said beyond trade, there is a much bigger connect between India and the US which he called knowledge innovation.

"It is vital that we have a strong convergence on the big picture," he said.

Delving into geopolitics, Jaishankar said the US really has to learn to work with a more multipolar world with more plurilateral arrangements.

