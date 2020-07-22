Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >world >India, US have ability to shape larger global agenda: Jaishankar
EAM Dr S. Jaishankar

India, US have ability to shape larger global agenda: Jaishankar

1 min read . 08:23 PM IST PTI

  • Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar emphasized upon the India - U.S. bilateral trade issues and of resolving them with mutual cooperation
  • He also affirmed that India and the U.S. do have the potential of setting global agenda

NEW DELHI : India and the US need to resolve the pending problems in trade relations and move into something bigger, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday.

India and the US need to resolve the pending problems in trade relations and move into something bigger, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday.

In an online interactive session at the India Ideas Summit, he said the two countries have the ability to shape a larger global agenda.

In an online interactive session at the India Ideas Summit, he said the two countries have the ability to shape a larger global agenda.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"I understand the centrality of the economic relations....These are bread and butter issues. These are really what make countries deal with each other. But I think, between India and the US, while we work through trade issues, we need to think bigger," he said.

He said beyond trade, there is a much bigger connect between India and the US which he called knowledge innovation.

"It is vital that we have a strong convergence on the big picture," he said.

Delving into geopolitics, Jaishankar said the US really has to learn to work with a more multipolar world with more plurilateral arrangements.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated