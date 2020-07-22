India, US have ability to shape larger global agenda: Jaishankar

NEW DELHI :
India and the US need to resolve the pending problems in trade relations and move into something bigger, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday.
In an online interactive session at the India Ideas Summit, he said the two countries have the ability to shape a larger global agenda.
"I understand the centrality of the economic relations....These are bread and butter issues. These are really what make countries deal with each other. But I think, between India and the US, while we work through trade issues, we need to think bigger," he said.
He said beyond trade, there is a much bigger connect between India and the US which he called knowledge innovation.
"It is vital that we have a strong convergence on the big picture," he said.
Delving into geopolitics, Jaishankar said the US really has to learn to work with a more multipolar world with more plurilateral arrangements.
