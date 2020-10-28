India, US ink key strategic pacts

“We reiterated the importance of peace, stability and prosperity for all countries in this region," he said in a possible reference to tensions triggered by China’s aggressive behaviour in the South China Sea, East China Sea and the Taiwan Straits and Ladakh. “As raksha mantri (defence minister Rajnath Singh) stated, this is possible only by upholding the rules-based international order, ensuring the freedom of navigation in the international seas, promoting open connectivity and respecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states," he said.