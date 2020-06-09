India, US opposition forces IMF to change strategy on SDR allocation

Speaking at a webinar organized by Princeton Bendheim Center for Finance, IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath said the SDR allocation issue is being discussed and that there is no consensus on it at this point. “Let’s be clear what the SDR can do. When you do a general SDR or increase SDR allocations, most of it goes to the countries that don’t need it. Because it is proportional to your quota, it goes to the very large economies. It does not go to the low income countries in very large numbers," she said.