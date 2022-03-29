India, US set to hold 2+2 talks on 11 April after 18 months. Details here

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

WASHINGTON : India and United States set to hold 2+2 dialogue at the defense and external affairs level on 11 April. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will meet their counterparts Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

WASHINGTON : India and United States set to hold 2+2 dialogue at the defense and external affairs level on 11 April. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will meet their counterparts Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin.

The last 2+2 dialogue between the two countries was held in October 2020 in New Delhi.

The last 2+2 dialogue between the two countries was held in October 2020 in New Delhi.

The 2+2 meet is an annual mechanism at the foreign and defence ministries level between India and the US meant to discuss bilateral ties in defence, strategic and security domains. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 2+2 meet is an annual mechanism at the foreign and defence ministries level between India and the US meant to discuss bilateral ties in defence, strategic and security domains. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jaishankar and Rajnath also have other meeting scheduled on the sidelines.

Jaishankar and Rajnath also have other meeting scheduled on the sidelines.

India and US also held bilateral intersessional meeting in September last year in Washington. They exchanged assessments on developments in South Asia, the Indo-Pacific region and the Western Indian Ocean. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

India and US also held bilateral intersessional meeting in September last year in Washington. They exchanged assessments on developments in South Asia, the Indo-Pacific region and the Western Indian Ocean.

Both sides took stock of the progress and developments in the bilateral agenda under the India-US strategic partnership, including defence, global public health, economic and commercial cooperation, science and technology, clean energy and climate finance, and people-to-people ties. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Both sides took stock of the progress and developments in the bilateral agenda under the India-US strategic partnership, including defence, global public health, economic and commercial cooperation, science and technology, clean energy and climate finance, and people-to-people ties. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}