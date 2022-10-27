The first T20 international match between India and the Netherlands will take place on October 27. India will enter as the undisputed favourites while the Netherlands is the only Associate Member in the Super 12.

The cricket governing bodies of countries recognised by the ICC, countries connected for cricket-related reasons, or geographical areas that do not match the standards for full membership but have a well-established and organised game of cricket are considered Associate Members.

After putting in a lot of effort to earn their spot, the Netherlands now wants to enjoy playing with the big boys. The Dutch want to make sure they go out of their way to disturb the other members of their group: South Africa, India and Pakistan.

In the opening match at the SCG, New Zealand smashed 200. So it is reasonable to anticipate runs to resume flowing. India would be tempted to use Yuzvendra Chahal because the Netherlands only have one left-handed player in their top eight players. However, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey earlier said the team appreciated the balance R Ashwin gave to its batting and could continue using him.

Will Sydney weather disrupt India vs Netherlands match?

Rohit Sharma’s boys are on a high after securing a thrilling win against archrival Pakistan. However, the biggest concern in the T20 World Cup is rain. There was 1 80% prospect of rain during the match between India and Pakistan. But, weather conditions improved and there was no disruption.

Sydney's weather forecast is more precise and does not foresee any disruptions from rain. The game is expected to take place in clear weather.

India vs Netherlands match: Live-streaming details

India vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match will be played at SCG in Sydney. The match will start at 12:30 PM (Indian time). The toss will take place at 12 PM. Viewers can watch the match live on Star Sports Network and Hotstar.

India vs Netherlands match: Probable line-up

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Shami, R Ashwin/, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh

Netherlands: Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh. Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards, Tim Pringle, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Shariz Ahmed