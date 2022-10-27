India v Netherlands T20 World Cup match today: Preview, Sydney weather, live-streaming details2 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2022, 08:10 AM IST
The Netherlands will play its first T20 international match against India on October 27.
The Netherlands will play its first T20 international match against India on October 27.
The first T20 international match between India and the Netherlands will take place on October 27. India will enter as the undisputed favourites while the Netherlands is the only Associate Member in the Super 12.